6 facts about your vagina you should know

Not everything you have heard about your vagina is true. Some of it is untrue and creates unnecessary shame and insecurities. So we put together a bunch of totally true facts about vaginas and vulvas to help you navigate

All vaginas look different Your vagina is the tube that runs from your opening to your uterus. The exterior area surrounding that opening is your vulva. All vulvas are unique, so yours might not look like any that you've ever seen before — which is why you should take some time out to get to know it. Vaginas clean themselves — so you shouldn’t be douching

Some women like to use douches to clean the vagina, but this is unnecessary. Douching is a known culprit when it comes to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) and bacterial vaginosis. If you're worried about keeping your vagina clean, the best thing you can do is wash your vulva with soap and water when you take a shower, being careful not to get any soap inside your vagina. Don’t use Vaseline

This is occasionally thought of as an easy form of lubricant, but according to health professionals, Vaseline or any other type of petroleum product can be a source of infection in the vagina. The clitoris has twice as many nerve endings as the penis The famously sensitive penis has around 4 000 nerve endings. The famously “hard-to-find” clitoris has 8 000.

All the more reason to give your clitoris the attention it deserves. Don't stick anything in your vagina, including lube and sex toys. Be picky when choosing a toy, and opt for a high-end product from a trustworthy company, because some sex toys could leak chemicals called phthalates, which may be harmful to your health.

If a brand-new toy smells strongly of chemicals (that "new plastic" smell we all recognise) when you first open it, it's a strong indicator that it could be made with phthalates, which you should take into account when deciding whether and how you want to use it If you have a ‘G-spot,’ it’s likely because of your clitoris Pop culture has been obsessed with the G-spot for decades, leading many to feel pressure to find the supposed erogenous hotspot.