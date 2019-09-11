Vaping products likned to health hazards. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Over the years, the use of electronic cigarettes has gained momentum in South Africa, and it’s becoming a trend.



Instead of tobacco, they use a liquid form of nicotine and other flavourings.





Kansas health officials have confirmed the first death in the state associated with an outbreak of serious lung disease related to vaping or using e-cigarettes.





There is still controversy and debate about whether these vapour-containing devices should be used in smoke-free zones, as their safety is questioned.





Recently, there has been an increase in marijuana vaping products as well.





However, the products have caused a huge debate after health officials have linked the products to deadly lung illnesses, tests show.





Investigators at the US Food and Drug Administration found the oil in cannabis products in samples collected from patients who fell ill across the United States. FDA officials shared that information with state health officials during a telephone briefing this week, according to several officials who took part in the call.





That same chemical was also found in nearly all cannabis samples from patients who fell ill in New York in recent weeks, a state health department spokeswoman said.





While this is the first common element found in samples from across the country, health officials said it is too early to know whether this is causing the injuries.





Here is what you need to know about vaping:





Besides nicotine, e-cigarettes can contain harmful and potentially harmful ingredients, including:

Ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs.

Flavorants such as diacetyl is a chemical linked to serious lung disease.

Volatile organic compounds.

Medical experts still don't know what's behind the surge in vaping-related lung injuries.

Heavy metals, such as nickel, tin, and lead.

Patients with vaping-associated lung injury display a wide array of respiratory symptoms, including coughing and chest pain.





If you are a vaper, medical experts suggest that you do the necessary checks to ensure that you are not at a health risk.