A two-day period of strong winds in some parts of the Eastern Cape damaged infrastructure at 78 health facilities, affecting electricity, water supply, and network connections. Despite the damages, 75 health facilities continue to operate, while three have been closed for repairs. The damages that have been recorded included roofs being blown away, damaged fences and ceilings, broken windows and doors, broken rafters, and brickwork, while fascia boards and gutters were also ripped off and destroyed.

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson, Yonela Dekeda said: “The most severe impact is related to three health facilities, which has negatively impacted on health services. As such, the three facilities have temporarily been closed for repairs.” With 34 damaged facilities, Buffalo City Metro had the highest number of damages caused by the winds, according to a report. There has been severe damage to the Zwelitsha Zone 5 Clinic, forcing the department to temporarily close it; however chronic medications will be distributed twice a week (Tuesdays and Wednesdays) from the premises until repairs are completed.

“Those who normally get services from the clinic are advised to visit other nearby facilities in order to access acute healthcare services,” said Dekeda. The Amathole district recorded 24 damaged facilities, with only two of the district's facilities being severely damaged, namely Melane Clinic in Raymond Mhlaba and Mkholoza Clinic in Mbhashe. “The two facilities will be temporarily closed until their roofs, which were completely destroyed, have been fixed,” said Dekeda.

Only four facilities suffered damage in the OR Tambo area, with mainly parts of the roofs being blown away, among other minor damage. Only Korsten Community Health Centre and Park Centre Clinic in Kariega have suffered damage in Nelson Mandela Bay. The roofs and ceilings at both facilities have been partially damaged, and some windows have been broken. “There have been no reported damages in the Alfred Nzo and Sarah Baartman districts,” said Dekeda.

Eastern Cape MEC for Health, Nomakhosazana Meth said she was happy there were no reported injuries. “We are also grateful to all the traditional leaders, councillors, civil society, and communities at large who have been working with the department during this time of natural disaster. This shows that they understand health is a societal issue. “These terrible weather conditions left a trail of destruction, with the department having to dig deeper into its already overstretched budget in order to repair the damages. We are committed to repairing the damages as soon as possible,” Meth said.