Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, December 9, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

A computer has been trained to spot cancer by listening to farts. Guess what they called it?

File photo: The researchers hope that it will soon be accurate enough to pick up slight changes that occur when a disease is developing. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

File photo: The researchers hope that it will soon be accurate enough to pick up slight changes that occur when a disease is developing. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

Published 43m ago

Share

Computers can detect cancer by listening to farts.

An artificial intelligence prototype is able to recognise subtle changes after hearing trumps from healthy and unhealthy people.

Story continues below Advertisement

The developers believe that their system, Synthetic Human Acoustic Reproduction Testing (SHART), will one day be able to pick up signs of cancer.

The technology can be used to detect telltale differences in the sound of both pooping and urinating.

David Ancalle, a student at Georgia Tech University in the US, said: “We’re trying to find a non-invasive way where people can get a notification on whether or not they should go get checked out.

More on this

“Like, ‘Hey, your urine is not flowing at the rate it should’ or ‘Your farts are not sounding the way they should’.”

The AI prototype is yet to be tested on humans but Ancalle claims that it could identify which bodily function a sound was coming from 98% of the time.

The researchers hope that it will soon be accurate enough to pick up slight changes that occur when a disease is developing.

Story continues below Advertisement

Read the latest issue of IOL Health digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

CancerInnovationTechnologyArtificial Intelligence

Share

Recent stories by:

Bang Showbiz