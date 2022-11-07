A survival guide to avoiding asphyxiation in a crowd crush

Since the 1990s, there has been a continuous increase in crowd crushes that kill about 380 individuals annually on average. The most recent occurred on October 29 when Halloween celebrations in Seoul, South Korea, claimed the lives of at least 154 individuals.

Last year on April 29 at the Lag B’Omer religious holiday in Meron, Israel, 45 individuals were crushed to death and more than 150 others were hurt. It is regarded as the biggest catastrophe to have occurred in the nation during a time of calm. In Mecca in September 2015, the bloodiest incident left 2 300 fatalities. In these circumstances, even the tiniest organisational error can quickly result in catastrophe. But what precisely happens in a crush of people? Surprisingly, it took a recent tragedy for the dynamics of this occurrence to be fully grasped.

So what should you do if you find yourself surrounded by people and begin to feel as though the walls are closing in? Studies suggest the following: 1. Keep an eye on things Getting out of the crowd as swiftly and calmly as you can is your first priority. If you look around, would it be preferable to move ahead or back? Try to determine where the epicentre of the crush is, or where it is most congested, and then proceed in the direction of where the crowd thins out to find out.

Remember to gaze up. By scaling a fence or ascending to a ledge, you can discover a swift getaway.

2. Leave while you can When the crowds close in around you, there is less room and you have less freedom of movement. The more time you take, the more difficult it will be to flee. In light of this, don’t be afraid to leave the crowded area as soon as you begin to feel uneasy and while you still have room to walk.

Since the location will be less packed for those who stay, stepping away from the crowd will also lessen the risk for other people. 3. Remain firm The most crucial thing to do if it’s too late to get away is to maintain your equilibrium and remain upright.

People are packed so closely together in a crowd crush that if one person collapses, it immediately knocks down those nearby. You won’t have a chance to correct yourself if you fall because of the weight of the other bodies pinning you to the ground, so keep moving forward. 4. Conserve breath

Your most valuable resource is oxygen. Asphyxiation accounts for a large proportion of stampede deaths. If you can, refrain from yelling, and keep your breathing under control. 5. Arms close to the chest Fold your arms in front of you like a boxer if the strain gets too much. In that position, you may safeguard your ribcage and maintain a few centimetres of breathing room around your ribs and lungs.

6. Follow the current Our instinctive reaction when being pushed may be to push back and fight the pressure. However, struggling against the mob would be a waste of crucial energy. Instead, allow the flow to carry you while maintaining your balance at all times.

7. Get away from obstructions If you’re near a wall, fence or other solid object you can’t climb on, the last tip won’t help you at all. Frequently, the first victims of a crush are pinned against obstacles. Get as far away from any walls, pillars or fences as you can. 8. Recognise the symptoms of density

You need to be able to assess the seriousness of the situation in order to make wise decisions. Here are some general guidelines for determining crowd density: The population density is probably still under three persons per square metre, so as long as you don’t make physical contact with anyone, everything is probably fine right now. The crowd density must be between four and five persons per square metre if you accidentally bump into one or two people nearby. Although there isn’t any imminent threat, it would be best to avoid the main area of congestion.

The danger has escalated if you are unable to move your hands freely to the point where it is challenging to touch your face. 9. Support one another When you are in danger, everyone around you are also in danger. According to psychologist John Drury’s research from the University of Sussex, preventing disaster depends on mutual aid and generosity.