Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels

Most lifestyle advice tells you to give that glass of wine or cigarette a miss. Serving as a reminder, a new book on healthy living reiterates the advice we know too well, topped off with practical tips that finally help you say ‘No'. "Live Well To 101", a wellness guide by doctor and television presenter Dawn Harper, lists useful tips to quit smoking:

* Cigarettes don't contain just nicotine but a range of toxic, carcinogenic chemicals you wouldn't want near your body. Next time you reach for a cigarette that looks quite appealing, imagine yourself licking tarmac, chewing on rubber cement or drinking a cocktail of battery acid, lighter fuel and nail varnish remover.

* If you get the opportunity to talk to a smoker who has developed diseases as a result of smoking, knowing their stories might help put off your habit.

* To quit, go public! Telling everyone will keep you motivated. Also put aside cigarette money for something special, like a personal reward or charity.

* It's easier never to start than it is to quit. Spread the message.

For alcohol, Dr Harper says:

* Don't wait for warning signs. They may not come. Be honest with yourself about your consumption and start putting in dry days in your diary.

* Recognise your triggers and work on them. For instance, if you reach for the bottle when your kids are asleep, find ways to keep yourself occupied and not be tempted.

* Offer to drive when you go out -- it gives you the perfect excuse to not drink.

* Understand your alcohol intake. Beers and wines have become stronger over the years so you may be taking in more units than you should, as well as more calories.