Adele struggling with sciatica

The 34-year-old singer admitted she has been left “waddling” because she’s having issues with her mobility after experiencing a flare-up of pain down her sciatic nerve, which travels from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg.

Speaking while giving out T-shirts to the audience at her Las Vegas show on New Year’s Eve, she told the crowd: “I’ve just got to get over to the other side of the stage. I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica.”

The “Easy On Me” singer – who has 10-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki – previously spoke of issues with her back in November 2021 after suffering a number of slipped discs over the years.

She said: “I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out.