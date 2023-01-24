Alarming child and teen obesity rate in SA has advocates calling for sugar tax hike

Being overweight and developing obesity in early childhood increases the risk for adult obesity, as well as associated conditions like high cholesterol, diabetes and high blood pressure. All of these conditions are increasingly prevalent in South Africa. Obesity puts children and adults at greater risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes, joint issues such as osteoarthritis and musculoskeletal stiffness, breathing issues including asthma and sleep apnoea, and gallstones and gallbladder illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

There is a stigma attached to obesity and overweight children are often bullied, which can lead to psychological issues including anxiety and depression, low self-esteem and a lower self-reported quality of life. Obesity in young children and teens is a dangerous medical problem. It's especially concerning because the extra kilograms frequently set them on the path to adult obesity and a lifetime of health issues. High-calorie diets, particularly those that are heavy in salt, sugar and fats, are the primary contributor to childhood obesity. Other factors, such as poverty and the high price of nutritious foods, also play a role.

Children in South Africa consume a lot of fast food. In a 2014 study involving 17 countries, researchers discovered that fast food consumption was higher among children in South Africa than it was in high-income nations such as Belgium and Japan. High-calorie diets, particularly those that are heavy in sugar and fats, are the primary contributor to childhood obesity. Picture: Cait🌼/Pexels According to Nzama Mbalati, programmes manager at the Healthy Living Alliance (Heala), “Highly processed and unhealthy foods have become increasingly accessible and affordable over the past three decades, leading to a global increase in weight issues and obesity, especially in the poorest and most vulnerable communities and households.” He said sugar consumption was one of the main causes of obesity. According to estimates, South Africans consume up to 24 teaspoons of sugar a day, which is double the amount recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Mbalati brings to attention tax on sugar-sweetened beverages enacted by the Health Promotion Levy (HPL) in 2018. Commonly referred to as “the sugar tax”, it has resulted in significant drops in the sale and consumption of these beverages, demonstrating that laws can help people cut back on their intake of harmful foods and drinks. At least 85 nations impose taxes on beverages with added sugar. These levies have been shown to successfully lower sugar consumption, according to data from the UK and Mexico. According to Heala, the implementation of the levy has reduced South Africa's sugar consumption by 28% since being put into place. In addition, it has reduced the amount of sugar used in the beverage industry by a third.

The alliance wants the sugar tax on beverages doubled – it is now set at 10% of the price per litre. Mbalati said this was critical to address the country’s raging diabetes epidemic and the high rates of obesity that fuel it. “South Africans are addicted to sugar. With more than a quarter of the population living with obesity, we are among the top 20% of the most obese nations in the world. Moreover, more than 4.5 million people are diabetic, with diabetes being the second-largest cause of death after tuberculosis.” Children’s consumption of sugary beverages should be dramatically cut, he said.