Alcohol safety tips to help you drink responsibly this festive season

We have witnessed a lot this year, from alcohol competitions that led to the untimely death of a young man at a local liquor tavern in Limpopo’s Mashamba Village after allegedly engaging in what they called a “drinking competition”, to the stampede at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London that claimed 22 young lives earlier in the year. Drinking alcohol is common in many societies and cultures, and it should be enjoyed responsibly as intended.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, excessive alcohol consumption frequently has a negative influence on both communities and people. The World Health Organization points to alcohol consumption as the root of several social and health issues, including an increase in liver cirrhosis, traffic fatalities and cancer. Statistics show that South Africans are among the biggest drinkers. Many people have drawn attention to the consequences, such as an increase in road accident fatalities, particularly around the holiday season.

Dietician Nceba Dlamini, affectionately known as “The Food Dr” on TikTok, uses her platform to educate her followers on a variety of subjects and has shared a few festive holiday alcohol tips: Avoid alcohol dehydration: For every 350ml beer, drink about two glasses of water, alternating. Three symptoms of alcohol poisoning you should look out for this festive season: Nausea and vomiting, dehydration, and slow breathing.

Story continues below Advertisement

Make sure that you stay hydrated and consume alcohol moderately to avoid being hospitalised for alcohol poisoning, which can be fatal. Know when you’ve had enough: To relax or celebrate, some people like to drink beer, wine or liquor. Alcohol is all right in moderation. As you probably know, after too much alcohol you get a hangover.

Story continues below Advertisement