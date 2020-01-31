New Delhi - As Novel coronavirus spreads rapidly in China and across the world, a lot of photos of terrified travellers have been shared on social media, with people seen covering themselves with plastic sheets and even bottles in public.
Photos of people at different locations using everyday items such as empty water jars and plastic sheets to cover themselves are doing the rounds on the internet. There is a photo of a woman covered in a plastic sheet at a departmental store, with a protective layer of plastic over the goods as well.
In a post a family is seen covered in plastic sheet while waiting in the queue at an airport, all family members wearing face masks.