Whoopi Goldberg is unable to drive now because her "sight is not good enough" to get behind the wheel. LUCAS JACKSON, REUTERS

Whoopi Goldberg is unable to drive now because her "sight is not good enough" to get behind the wheel. The 'View' star - who suffered from pneumonia and sepsis earlier this year - has revealed she has a permanent driver now as she is not allowed behind the wheel.

Speaking on the daytime show, she said: "I have a driver. The reason I have a driver is because I am not allowed to drive. My sight is not good enough, people get nervous when I get behind the wheel. So, I am not allowed to really drive."

The 63-year-old actress feels "very, very lucky" to be alive after being hospitalised for almost a month.

She said: "I'm very, very lucky. The doctor told me, 'Listen, you're not going anywhere tomorrow and you're not going anywhere next week because you are really sick ... It's going to be a while before I'm back to 100 percent. It really took me down, but I'm getting there. I've cut down a lot of the stuff that I would normally be doing and I have to rest.

"There's no getting around it. In the morning I go and do the show, then afterward I have my other work, and by 3 o'clock, I have to sit down. I have to stop. It's taking a little while, but I'm getting there.

"I never thought of pneumonia as something that serious. In my mind I wasn't that sick. I hope that this is a cautionary tale for people. You have to take the time to take care of yourself. I'm lucky to be alive. I'm happy to be alive. I'm grateful to be alive."