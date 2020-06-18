Band-Aid adds non-white skin tone plasters, but some say it took far too long

In the post, the brand said it wants to "embrace the beauty of diverse skin," and created four new shades of its bandages to uphold that goal.







“Band-Aid is dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions in colors that recognize a range of skin tones,” said Megan Koehler, communications leader at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health.





“We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣"





The 100-year-old brand has come under criticism over the years for marketing its ubiquitous product in shades that only match very light skin tones.





Some social media users said the company was moving in the right direction, but others criticised the company for taking so long to make it happen.





One user commented: "You finally hear our request after how many decades? No thanks! I’m not impressed. We see through your agenda."





While another one said, "every time I got a bandage, I resented not having one in my skin tone. It took way too long, but I appreciate the effort."