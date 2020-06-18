LifestyleHealth
Johnson & Johnson brand Band-Aid announced all skin tone plasters Picture: Instagram
Johnson & Johnson brand Band-Aid announced all skin tone plasters Picture: Instagram

Band-Aid adds non-white skin tone plasters, but some say it took far too long

By Lifestyle Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Johnson & Johnson brand Band-Aid, which was founded in 1920, announced this week that it will launch a new range of inclusive bandages that match different skin colours. 

The announcement was made via an Instagram post.

In the post, the brand said it wants to "embrace the beauty of diverse skin," and created four new shades of its bandages to uphold that goal.

“Band-Aid is dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions in colors that recognize a range of skin tones,” said Megan Koehler, communications leader at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. 

“We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣"

The 100-year-old brand has come under criticism over the years for marketing its ubiquitous product in shades that only match very light skin tones.

Some social media users said the company was moving in the right direction, but others criticised the company for taking so long to make it happen.

One user commented: "You finally hear our request after how many decades? No thanks! I’m not impressed. We see through your agenda."

While another one said, "every time I got a bandage, I resented not having one in my skin tone. It took way too long, but I appreciate the effort."

View this post on Instagram

We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you.⁣ ⁣ We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣ ⁣ We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣ ⁣ In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter.⁣ We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism.⁣ ⁣ We can, we must and we will do better.

A post shared by BAND-AID® Brand Bandages (@bandaidbrand) on

Share this article:

Related Articles