Blood stocks critically low in South Africa, warns SANBS

Blood stocks fluctuate throughout the year, and with just a short while until the festive season is in full swing, the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has less than three days stock of group O blood – and this is much lower than the five days’ stock needed to sustain the country’s need.

The SANBS is facing severe blood stock shortages, to the extent that there may not be sufficient available blood for patients in need over the festive season. The SANBS is urgently appealing to all potential and existing blood donors that are due to donate, to visit a SANBS blood donation site, to donate their precious unit of blood.

Although the festive season is fun for most people, it is a difficult period for doctors who work hard to save lives, needing blood and blood products to do so.

“Traditionally, December is a difficult time for the SANBS, with limited access to corporate blood drives and availability of donors, impacting on the ability to collect the minimum of 3 500 units of blood a day that are needed to treat patients. We approach this season with low stocks and we know that we have some tough times ahead if donors do not respond to our call to lend a hand,” said Ravi Reddy, SANBS chief operations officer.

The SANBS’ inability to access venues for blood drives is also hampering meeting collection targets. As a result, blood stocks continue to dwindle.