London - Doctors could pick up signs of a brain tumour earlier thanks to a new blood test.
The tumours often produce ambiguous symptoms, such as headaches or memory problems, and a scan had been the only reliable way to spot them.
A brain tumor is a collection, or mass, of abnormal cells in your brain.
Brain tumors can be cancerous (malignant) or noncancerous (benign). When benign or malignant tumors grow, they can cause the pressure inside your skull to increase. This can cause brain damage, and it can be life-threatening.