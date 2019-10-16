Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Meet 3 breast cancer survivor warriors









Isibaya actress Mbali Maphumulo, battled breast cancer not only once, but twice. Picture: Instagram

In South Africa one in 28 women are diagnosed with breast cancer - this remains the most common type of cancer among South African women. As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, more light is being shed on this cancer and those who have been fighting it.

Here are some women who have been fighting breast cancer and motivating others to do the same.





Zoleka Mandela









Zoleka Mandela is Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s granddaughter. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 her cancer is now remission for the second time. She continues to be an activist for breast cancer awareness and has been open about her experience with cancer so that she can help other women deal with it





Lillian Dube





Veteran actress Lillian Dube's cancer is in remission for the second time.





In her long battle with breast cancer Dube said the disease has given her a new lease on life. Lillian was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, ever since she was first diagnosed, she has made it her mission to create awareness around the disease.





Mbali Maphumulo





"Isibaya" actress Mbali Maphumulo, battled breast cancer not only once, but twice. She had a double mastectomy.





Since her diagnosis, Maphumulo has been spreading awareness about the importance of early detection.



