In South Africa one in 28 women are diagnosed with breast cancer - this remains the most common type of cancer among South African women.

As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, more light is being shed on this cancer and those who have been fighting it.

Here are some women who have been fighting breast cancer and motivating others to do the same. 

Zoleka Mandela

Can you believe that this month will mark 7yrs since my first CHEMOTHERAPY treatment, after being diagnosed with BREAST CANCER (at the age of 32) in 2012? During this time, 7yrs ago, I was in the process of STIMULATION - I had my eggs and embryos (Mr. Bashala and I have babies waiting for us at a local FERTILITY CLINIC) frozen in the event that CHEMOTHERAPY would render me infertile. I produced over 30 eggs, and still pay for storage of them, since 2012. This is a privilege many are not afforded, they don’t get to celebrate CANCERversaries like I do, or conceive naturally after each diagnosis; 2012 and 2016 - (my two daughters were both birthed after treatment, CHEMOTHERAPY and RADIATION), or opt for immediate reconstruction with BREAST TISSUE EXPANDERS and after a BILATERAL MASTECTOMY like I did. BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH SHOULD BE EVERY MONTH!!! With women dying everyday from NCDs like BREAST CANCER, it ought to be EVERYDAY!!! We all deserve an equal opportunity to SURVIVE BREAST CANCER, no matter where we live or how much money we make!!! #ZolekaMandela #BreastCancerSurvivor #TwoTimeBreastCancerSurvivor #WhenHopeWhispers #SilenceCancer

Zoleka Mandela is Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s granddaughter. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 her cancer is now remission for the second time.  She continues to be an activist for breast cancer awareness and has been open about her experience with cancer so that she can help other women deal with it

Lillian Dube 

Veteran actress Lillian Dube's cancer is in remission for the second time.

In her long battle with breast cancer Dube said the disease has given her a new lease on life.  Lillian was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, ever since she was first diagnosed, she has made it her mission to create awareness around the disease. 

Mbali Maphumulo 

"Isibaya" actress Mbali Maphumulo, battled breast cancer not only once, but twice.  She had a double mastectomy. 

Since her diagnosis, Maphumulo has been spreading awareness about the importance of early detection.  