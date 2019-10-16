Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Meet 3 breast cancer survivor warriors
Can you believe that this month will mark 7yrs since my first CHEMOTHERAPY treatment, after being diagnosed with BREAST CANCER (at the age of 32) in 2012? During this time, 7yrs ago, I was in the process of STIMULATION - I had my eggs and embryos (Mr. Bashala and I have babies waiting for us at a local FERTILITY CLINIC) frozen in the event that CHEMOTHERAPY would render me infertile. I produced over 30 eggs, and still pay for storage of them, since 2012. This is a privilege many are not afforded, they don’t get to celebrate CANCERversaries like I do, or conceive naturally after each diagnosis; 2012 and 2016 - (my two daughters were both birthed after treatment, CHEMOTHERAPY and RADIATION), or opt for immediate reconstruction with BREAST TISSUE EXPANDERS and after a BILATERAL MASTECTOMY like I did. BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH SHOULD BE EVERY MONTH!!! With women dying everyday from NCDs like BREAST CANCER, it ought to be EVERYDAY!!! We all deserve an equal opportunity to SURVIVE BREAST CANCER, no matter where we live or how much money we make!!! #ZolekaMandela #BreastCancerSurvivor #TwoTimeBreastCancerSurvivor #WhenHopeWhispers #SilenceCancer
I was first diagnosed with cancer in 2001 and then it came back again in 2006. I'm a breast cancer survivor. Early detection will save your life. It saved my life, that's why I'm still here breathing. I'm living becouse of that. Breast cancer can happen to anyone. We can't prevent it, but we can find it early and cure it. Join me on the 1st of Oct as I take you through an easy tutorial on how to self-check. #ClearTheStigma #KnowYourNormal #JetMoreHope #EarlyDetectionWillSaveYourLife #BreastCancer #Sponsored
