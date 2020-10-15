Bring on the pearly whites: 5 tips to keep your teeth white

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Our teeth do not have to be so white that they glow in the dark, but we all want to have healthy white teeth. We know one of the discolouration causes in our teeth is smoking. But what can you do - or not - in order to prevent discolouration? Here are five tips to prevent your teeth from becoming discoloured. 1. Brush twice a day Brush your teeth for about two minutes, making circular movements with your toothbrush. This is the safest way to remove the plaque. If you do not brush your teeth well enough to remove the plaque it may result in the formation of tartar.

2. Replace your toothbrush every three months

Are you someone that brushes their teeth twice a day? Then you should regularly replace your toothbrush. When your bristles are worn out, removing plaque can be more difficult. It is advised to replace your toothbrush every three months.

3. Limit your tea and coffee consumption

There are a few things that tea, coffee, and red wine have in common. All these three drinks are liquids and they contain tannins. The chemical compounds in these drinks attack the tooth enamel, meaning that your teeth can turn yellow. Avoid this by trying to limit your tea, coffee, and red wine consumption.

4. Chew gum

When you are chewing gum, you produce saliva, which neutralizes the acids in your mouth. In addition, the chewing movements also eliminate food particles from your teeth as well. Chew sugar-free chewing gum for healthy teeth.

5. Eat raw vegetables

Not only is it very healthy to eat raw vegetables as a snack, but it is also beneficial for the colour of your teeth. Crispy vegetables work as a sort of solvent for the plaque on your teeth. This means that you will fill your stomach and clean your teeth at the same time.