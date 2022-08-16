Bruce Willis’s wife Emma gives update on his health, shares heart-warming video

Bruce Willis has enjoyed an “impromptu jam session” amid his health struggles. The 67-year-old actor was diagnosed with aphasia – a degenerative brain condition that affects the ability to communicate – back in March, but he's been keeping his mind active at home.

His wife Emma Heming-Willis shared a heartwarming video on social media this week showing him performing a tune with musician and family friend Derek Richard Thomas. In the video, the “Die Hard” star is sat at the bottom of the stairs playing a harmonica while his friends sings and plays guitar. She captioned the post: “Their talent is speaking for itself. I’ll just leave this here.”

She added on her Instagram Story: “Impromptu jam session with @derikrichardthomas.”

Willis is no stranger to the world of music, having released the 1987 album “The Return of Bruno” and the follow-up “If I don’t Kill You, It Just Makes You Stronger” two years later. The “Die Hard” star – who has been married to Heming-Willis since 2009 and also has 8-year-old Evelyn with her as well as Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore – was said to be “stepping away” from acting back in March due to his diagnosis. Just months later, Heming-Willis, 46, admitted she had been “struggling” with having to care for her husband full-time and it had “taken a toll” on her mental health. She said: “When you put everyone’s needs above your own, no one wins. I don’t do this perfectly but I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore.

