Busting the myths: These are the tested and proven health benefits of CBD

For over 6 000 years, the cannabis plant has been widely used for various medicinal purposes. After extensive global research, the facts have finally been separated from the fiction, with numerous uses now being given the “nod” of approval. A little background to put you in the picture from Adcock Ingram and pharmaceutical company that launched its flagship cannabis-based range, ADCO CBD: Cannabis 101: some background Cannabis has various strains; the most commonly used of which is the Cannabis sativa strain.The cannabis plant contains cannabinoids including cannabidiol, also called CBD, and tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly referred to as THC. THC is responsible for the ‘high’ associated with ingesting cannabis, the CBD is non-psychoactive (not mind-altering) and has been known to have several beneficial effects on various conditions and symptoms.

When improved quality of life is a game-changer

CBD has shown numerous pharmacological effects in debilitating conditions such Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, epilepsy and cancer. Other conditions which may benefit from the use of CBD include cardiovascular disease, inflammatory diseases like arthritis and IBD, diabetes and nausea

Pain, anxiety and depression top the list of uses

Almost 62 percent of consumers report using CBD to treat a medical condition, particularly pain, anxiety and depression. Specific examples listed include chronic pain, joint pain, anxiety, depression, insomnia or other sleep disorders, various headaches, and PTSD.

According to 2018 A Cross-Sectional Study of Cannabidiol Users published in the National Library of Medicine, Most patients reported that CBD relieved their symptoms effectively, in the absence of conventional medicine, and without serious side effects.

A milestone for CBD use in South Africa

In the amended Government Gazette, 22 May 2020, regulations state that CBD preparations containing a maximum of 20 mg per daily dosage, may be sold in South Africa as S0 Complementary Medicines, opening up new treatment options.