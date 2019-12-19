London - Babies born from frozen embryos may be at increased risk of cancer, research suggests.
A study of more than a million children found that those born via frozen IVF transfer were more than twice as likely to develop childhood cancer than those born via natural birth.
The babies were most at risk of developing leukaemia and tumours of the nervous system.
There was no increased cancer risk for IVF babies born using fresh embryo transfer, the study found.
Scientists stress that the absolute risk is still tiny, with only two cases of cancer for every 500 children who began life as frozen embryos. For every 500 born via natural birth or fresh embryos, there was one case.