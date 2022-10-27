Cannabis culture trend in SA is going from strength to strength

Cannabis brands and retailers are excited to introduce their new products and finally spend real face time with each other after being denied in-person events for over a year and a half during the global pandemic. Many businesses revised their branding strategy during this break in order to better target specific consumer segments, and they are now more deliberate about attending events that might strengthen their brand identities.

The cannabis business has come a long way toward being a fully-fledged sector just in the past year. Interactive and brand-focused events have the potential to become the hub of cannabis culture and business as brands become more sophisticated and pronounced - and this is true for The Cannabis Expo 2022. The Cannabis Expo is the largest trade and consumer expo of its kind on the African continent, taking place annually in all the major business districts across South Africa as well as in Mexico City.

It features an exhibitor hall, networking and business spaces, the Cannabis Food Market, as well as The Convention Stage, which features talks and panel discussions with experts and leaders from across the industry. Entrepreneurs and fans in the cannabis industry are ecstatic that this event is returning to the Sandton Convention Centre this November. Any consumer-facing industry will succeed when it has brands with targeted and engaging voices because they can individually connect with different customer lifestyles and establish enduring relationships. High branding requirements for exhibitors at cannabis events help to legitimise the sector as a whole and draw in more mainstream customers.

The Cannabis Expo serves as a global platform for businesses and organisations offering cutting-edge services, products, and education related to the cannabis sector and its recreational, medical, agricultural, and financial elements. The cannabis market is booming, and this expo offers the ideal forum for local and international medical doctors, agricultural suppliers, and lifestyle brands to interact with other industry professionals and the general public about this adaptable plant. Brands and buyers attend trade exhibitions like this one primarily to develop fruitful business partnerships.

Cannabis brands can create a productive environment by participating in, organising, or exhibiting at events like this, with open consumption guidelines and a dedication to developing a sophisticated industry. Companies that are really enthusiastic about providing wonderful cannabis offerings can spend time together and get to know one another's priorities. The Cannabis Expo, which will take place from November 18 to 20, will feature a wide range of the cannabis industry and is already generating tremendous business interest with a record number of national and international stands reserved. According to expo director Silas Howarth, The Cannabis Expo is the ideal blend of cannabis business and leisure. It is where the cannabis world comes to conduct serious business in Africa and where cannabis enthusiasts come to have a great time, says the official website.

There are many spaces to explore, including the cannabis food market, the expo hall, the cannabis music festival, as well as the convention stage, and serious networking spaces and opportunities. Visitors and delegates at The Cannabis Expo have access to a vast array of cannabis-related goods, services, and knowledge thanks to the more than 150 exhibitor stands that represent organisations across the entire cannabis industry. The exhibition includes a convention stage where top government officials, corporate executives, and cannabis specialists from across the world participate in moderated panel discussions about all facets of the cannabis sector, including business, policy, and potential.

Delegates can meet and network with exhibitors, conference speakers, as well as cannabis industry entrepreneurs, investors, and specialists, thanks to special networking and meeting spaces and a deal makers' lounge. According to Howarth, the Sandton Convention Centre is about to reclaim its status as the hub of the African cannabis sector. From a commercial and regulatory standpoint, you need to be at The Cannabis Expo if you're in the local cannabis industry or intend to do cannabis business in Africa. Although the cannabis industry is quite lucrative, The Cannabis Expo is also a ton of fun. Over the course of the three days, a variety of foods and beverages infused with cannabis are offered at the Cannabis Food Market.