Many people are putting their trust in natural remedies and herbs to heal chronic pain. With legislation changes allowing adults to grow and use marijuana in their own homes, cannabis oil is becoming increasingly popular.

A recent report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine said there was evidence that cannabis or cannabinoids, which are found in the marijuana plant, could be an effective treatment for chronic pain.

This is by far the most common reason people request medical marijuana, the reports reads.

Relief of chronic neuropathic pain, such as from multiple sclerosis, HIV-associated sensory neuropathy, cancer, chronic alcohol use and rheumatoid arthritis, are among the research-proven ailments that benefit from marijuana prescriptions.

Is it safe, how can I use it and where can I get it? These are among the most popular questions surrounding this oil.

If this is a medical remedy you are considering, experts advise discussing that with your doctor, to establish if a marijuana-derived remedy is for you.

Scientists have found the active ingredient in these products, cannabidiol (CBD), is also psychoactive.

Other scientists from Wollongong University in Australia concluded that driving under the influence of CBD cannabis “may be harmful”. The finding comes amid calls for the form of cannabis containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to also be legalised for medicinal and recreational purposes.

Robert Green, head of sales at Pure Green, said there were two types of cannabis oil: that derived from the marijuana plant and that extracted from the hemp plant, like CBD oil.

The difference between the two is, the first one contains CBD and THC which can make you “high” and the other contains CBD with less than 0.3% THC, which does not make you “high”.

Green said people use the first one to treat ailments and the other is more commonly used as a supplement.

When it comes dosage, Green said one cannot overdose on CBD oil.

He said everyone has a different tolerance depending on their condition. “Less is generally always more, so taking large amounts will not necessarily be more effective.”

David Gemmell, from Phoenix Tears, a cannabis supply company, said that there are no recorded cases of anyone dying from cannabis oil and there are no known side-effects.

“Like any medicine, the dosage depends on what you are trying to treat. There is no general dosage.”

According to Health Canada, cannabis oil must not contain added flavours or scents. Its natural flavour can leave an earthy, floral and sometimes pleasant taste.