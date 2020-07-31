CBD shows potential in treatment of Covid-19 related symptoms

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to rise rapidly globally, many are waiting and hoping for treatments to be developed that might treat, cure or prevent the potentially deadly disease. In a surprising turn of events, cannabis has also shown potential in the treatment of Covid-19 related symptoms. There have been several different ways researchers have suggested CBD might help, including its ability to reduce ACE2 expression and pro-inflammatory cytokine production to fight lung inflammation, and it’s potential as an antiviral. Various research is underway to discover treatments that may slow down the effects of Covid-19 and manage the symptoms. A newly published peer-reviewed study by Rossi et al. in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, has found that the endocannabinoid system could play a role in reducing inflammation caused by the virus. Now new evidence is supporting the theory that cannabis-derived CBD may help those suffering from the severe lung inflammation that occurs in more serious cases of Covid-19.

The study from researchers at Augusta University in Georgia suggests that CBD may positively impact ARDS or acute respiratory distress syndrome - a dangerous symptom in Covid-19 caused by an overactive inflammatory response. This is sometimes referred to as a “cytokine storm”.

The authors of the study explain that “currently, other than supportive measures, there is no definitive cure for ARDS, illustrating the urgent need for creative and effective therapeutic modalities to treat this complex condition.

“Among all cannabinoids, cannabidiol (CBD) has demonstrated potent anti-inflammatory effects in a variety of pathological conditions. Therefore, it is logical to explore whether CBD can reduce the cytokine storm and treat ARDS.”

Scientists have suggested that CBD could also have potential as an antiviral, although this remains to be proven through experimentation.

“While more research is needed to conclusively link CBD to Covid-19 treatments, it is encouraging that more scientists are advocating for further studies into cannabis and CBD.

“The latest research offers us insights into the many potential uses CBD may have, beyond the wellness benefits it has become known for – assisting in promoting sleep, as a potential aid in pain relief, and in easing the effects of anxiety. Many people are already incorporating CBD into their daily wellness routine, and it is encouraging that others may find it useful in potentially managing the effects of the current global pandemic,” APEX spokesperson Kayla Lawson.