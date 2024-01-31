Celine Dion hopes to ‘raise awareness’ of stiff-person syndrome with new documentary

The 55-year-old singer announced in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with the neurological disorder - which affects her muscles - and Dion hasn't shied away from the issue at all in 'I Am: Celine Dion'.

She said: "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realised how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans.

"During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."