Contraceptives vending machine launched in the Eastern Cape

The National Department of Health hosted the official launch and handover of a contraceptive vending machine in Mthatha, Eastern Cape on Wednesday. Deputy Health Minister, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo and the Eastern Cape MEC for Health, Nomakhosazana Meth conducted the official handover of the Self-Care Wellness vending machine.

The National Health Departmental Spokesperson, Foster Mohale said the vending machine is the first of its kind in South Africa. “It is part of the ongoing efforts to improve the uptake of various methods of contraception in response to the scourge of teenage pregnancy in the country,” Mohale said. In the past three years, South Africa has recorded a staggering surge in teenage pregnancies.

There have been more than 11,500 girls between the ages of 10 and 14 who delivered babies in public health facilities across the country. “This initiative is targeting girls and women of childbearing to increase access to sexual reproductive health and HIV prevention services and to reduce unplanned pregnancies which lead to unsafe abortions,” Mohale said. Minister Dhlomo and MEC Meth also conducted an actual demonstration to those in attendance.

The vending machines carry a variety of oral contraceptives such as Nordette, Triphasil, Microval, Ovral, and emergency contraceptives/morning-after pill. It also has HIV prevention tools such as an HIV self-testing kit, lubricants, male and female condoms, pregnancy tests, and sanitary towels. Mohale said the vending machine is free and open for all to use. “Machines will be based in various locations. Thirteen machines will be distributed across five provinces across the country as part of the rollout, then later, a country wide rollout will be conducted based on the assessment of the results of the rollout,” Mohale said.