A pedestrian wears a protective mask in Alhambra, California. Picture: AP

Beijing - The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released information and advice to the public regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, which the world body has declared it as a global health emergency. "Antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria," the WHO said on its official website, noting that as it was a virus, antibiotics were not effective in preventing or treating it, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, if a patient is hospitalised for the virus, the person may receive antibiotics since "bacterial co-infection is possible", the organisation added.

Up till now, there is no specific medicine for preventing or treating the virus, but some particular cures are being studied and will be tested in clinical trials, the WHO said, adding that it was working with partners to help accelerate related research and development work.

"People of all ages" can be infected with the novel coronavirus, while the elderly and ones with pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease are more susceptible, the WHO said.