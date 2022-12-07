Dermatologists advise people to safeguard their skin to prevent skin cancer

The National Awareness Calendar has designated the months of December 1 to January 31, as skin cancer awareness month. Tygerberg Hospital urges the public to be diligent about sun protection during the bright, sunny summer and vacations, and to seek medical help if they have concerns. The hospital sees over 1 000 skin cancer patients annually.

Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer that people get. The majority of skin cancers, which are genetically avoidable, are brought on by sun exposure in persons who are at risk. You need to be deeply sceptical and aware of the warning signs because certain skin cancers are unrelated to exposure to the sun. The most prevalent skin cancers are squamous cell and basal cell cancers, which means that they arise from specific skin cells (squamous cells and basal cells) according to Tygerberg Hospital dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg. They behave in a predictable way. The patient usually benefits from early discovery and treatment. Melanoma is another severe type of skin cancer. If not found and eliminated right away, these are usually fatal. These cells can grow on anyone.

Knowing the moles on your body is crucial. A doctor should typically be consulted if any new moles appear beyond the age of 45. The majority of melanomas grow on normal skin rather than from pre-existing moles, says Kannenberg. Know what to look out for: the ABCDE of melanomas. If a pigmented lesion becomes: (A) Symmetrical.

(B) The order becomes irregular (C) There are two or more colours (especially strange colours like red, black or blue, or grey), (D) The diameter exceeds 0.6mm.

(E) The lesion undergoes evolution (it changes), your skin lesion should be checked by a doctor. A mole that itches or bleeds all the time should also be seen. Kannenberg says you should see your doctor if you suspect you may have skin cancer. You should contact your doctor right away if a little wound or sore won’t heal, especially if it’s in an exposed area to the sun.

Although it may not always be the cause of skin cancer, sun protection is still crucial. Picture: RF._.studio/Pexels Patients frequently believe they are not at risk since they don’t consistently tan and are consequently not getting enough sun exposure. The type of UV exposure that results in many malignancies harms the body over many years, beginning in childhood. Skin cancer risk is higher for some patients. These include patients whose immune systems are compromised, whether as a result of illnesses like HIV or medications used after kidney transplants. Some drugs, such as antibiotics and blood pressure medications, may increase your skin’s sensitivity to sunlight; as a result, these people frequently burn in the sun. If you have had one skin cancer, it’s crucial to understand that you will probably get more, so schedule routine check-ups with your doctor, Kannenberg said.