Diabetic patients around the world are suffering as result of Ozempic weight-loss trend

Drug shortages is a global problem affecting many low, middle, and high-income countries, putting recovery and patient care at a huge disadvantage. While many countries have developed strategies to overcome the problem, it is seemingly accelerating across the world. This is evident from the shortage of Ozempic worldwide.

Ozempic, an injection-based medicine used to help people with type 2 diabetes manage their glucose levels, has been out of stock for six months, arguably as a result of its weight-loss side effects popularised by the social media #Ozempicweightloss. The hashtag #OzempicWeightLoss has amassed over 360 million views and counting on TikTok, with users documenting their weight loss journey thanks to the Danish pharmaceutical company, Novo Nordisk-manufactured diabetic drug. The injectable drug's active ingredient, semaglutide, mimics a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that targets areas of the brain that regulate appetite and food. As a result, users may feel full, which may reduce appetite and enable people to lose weight by eating less.

As a result, Australian authorities have called on health professionals to stop initiating new prescriptions of Ozempic and to contact diabetic patients affected by the shortage to switch them to alternative treatments. The joint statement by Therapeutic Goods Administration and Novo Nordisk confirmed a shortage of injectable semaglutide medication, due to the “unexpected increase in consumer demand”. “The increased demand is due to extensive prescribing for obesity management, for which Ozempic is not indicated. The shortage is significantly affecting people using Ozempic for its approved use for type 2 diabetes.”

“Therefore, we recommend that patients who are prescribed Ozempic should contact their doctor immediately to have their treatment reassessed. We recognise the importance of Ozempic for patients living with diabetes and the other chronic health conditions it is being used to treat, and we are taking this shortage very seriously, the statement read.