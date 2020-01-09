If you want to eat healthier in 2020, you might want to keep these essential ingredients on hand and in mind to help you achieve your healthy lifestyle goals.
Fenugreek seed
Fenugreek seed hails from the Mediterranean, where it has long been used in medicines, tinctures and cooking. The seed’s appealing flavor - some liken it to maple syrup - makes it an excellent addition to pungent medicinal solutions.
To use the seeds, you can toast them in a frying pan, which releases their flavor. They can be added to breads, salads, curries, pickles, condiments, and sauces. Ground fenugreek can be added to teas and other drinks as well.
Fenugreek seeds are made of natural fibers, which can swell and fill the stomach, consequently smothering appetite and supporting weight reduction objectives. Chew methi seeds at least twice or thrice a day and you will discover you feel satiated without eating much.