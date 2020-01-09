3 healthy ingredients to add to your grocery list in 2020









Quinoa has become incredibly popular among health-conscious individuals in recent years. Picture: Pexels If you want to eat healthier in 2020, you might want to keep these essential ingredients on hand and in mind to help you achieve your healthy lifestyle goals. Fenugreek seed Fenugreek seed hails from the Mediterranean, where it has long been used in medicines, tinctures and cooking. The seed’s appealing flavor - some liken it to maple syrup - makes it an excellent addition to pungent medicinal solutions. To use the seeds, you can toast them in a frying pan, which releases their flavor. They can be added to breads, salads, curries, pickles, condiments, and sauces. Ground fenugreek can be added to teas and other drinks as well. Fenugreek seeds are made of natural fibers, which can swell and fill the stomach, consequently smothering appetite and supporting weight reduction objectives. Chew methi seeds at least twice or thrice a day and you will discover you feel satiated without eating much.

Quinoa

Quinoa has become incredibly popular among health-conscious individuals in recent years. It’s a tasty grain that’s high in nutrients, such as fibre and magnesium. It is also an excellent source of plant-based protein.

According to WHFoods quinoa “was the gold of the Incas” because they believed it increased the stamina of their warriors.

Quinoa contains Iron. Iron helps keep our red blood cells healthy and is the basis of hemoglobin formation. Iron carries oxygen from one cell to another and supplies oxygen to our muscles to aid in their contraction.

Kamut

Khorasan wheat or Oriental wheat, commercially known as kamut, is a tetraploid wheat species.It is also a ancient grain that can be easier to digest that the conventional wheat.It is higher in protein and more nutritious than common wheat, containing more selenium, magnesium and zinc.

Kamut is available in a variety of forms including whole grains, green kamut, flour, couscous and bulgar wheat.

Kamut can be added to breads, pasta, pilafs, side dishes, salads, soups and stews. Before cooking the whole grains, they can be rinsed and soaked for up to 24 hours to reduce the cooking time.



