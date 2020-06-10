3 ways buchu can help boost your immune system

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The entire world is concerned with staying healthy at the moment, and as the weather cools for winter, South Africans are even more susceptible to colds and flu.

Although our bodies are designed to fight off infections, our immune systems can always do with a little bit of a boost to keep them in fighting shape. Fortunately, that boost can be found in an indigenous South African herb: buchu.

“There has never been a better time to keep your immune system functioning at its optimum level to ensure you can fight off colds and flu. Buchu can help by gently detoxing and restoring a weakened immune system, allowing you to give your body the best chance of fighting off winter illness,” explained Buchulife producer, Cape Kingdom Nutraceuticals’ managing director Karin McCann.





Buchu offers safe, natural immune-boosting properties and can be used by the whole family to improve overall health. This herb, endemic to the Western Cape of South Africa, boasts natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which assist in keeping infections and inflammation at bay.





Buchu keeps you at optimum health for the following reasons:





Healthy boost





Clearing your body of toxins and unhealthy substances is vital when boosting your immune system. Cleansing medicinal plants, such as buchu, should be incorporated into your diet to reduce the number of toxins your organs are processing.





This will allow your organs to protect your body from illness and absorb immune-boosting nutrients, like Vitamin C, faster. This gentle detox practice can assist in restoring a weakened immune system.





Safe for the whole family





Natural cleansing ingredients, such as buchu, can be used long-term with no side effects. Not only will this allow you to maintain your overall health year-round, but also the health of your family.





Prevent disease





Buchu has been linked to a host of medicinal benefits and has natural anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties which can help you strengthen your immune system. Inflammation is a known trigger of a range of ailments and managing inflammatory levels may help in the prevention or management of these ailments. Buchu can also help maintain healthy blood sugar levels, lower blood pressure and promote a healthy cardiovascular system.



