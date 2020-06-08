5 health benefits of drinking water with ginger

Ever tried drinking a cup of ginger tea or ginger water? Ginger root gives your drink a spicy flavour but you will love the taste. Drinking ginger tea or gingered water has a lot of health benefits. It has a mild detoxifying effect and has an anti-inflammatory effect on the ginger too.

Ginger can cause some side effects, when in combination with some medicines. So, rather ask your doctor if ginger is safe for you if you are taking medication.

Drink or make a cup of ginger-tea regularly for these five concerns.

1. Period





Drinking ginger tea during your period is recommended if you have cramps. The warm water and ginger lighten the pain. Much research into taking ginger supplements during menstruation has been done. This showed that ginger supplements reduced cramps. Water with ginger or ginger tea works to a lower extent, so ginger capsules can be a remedy if you are searching for a natural cure of period cramps.

2. Nausea





For patients suffering from nausea during pregnancy or as a result of chemotherapy, many doctors recommend water with ginger or ginger tea. Ginger helps empty the stomach and speeds up the flow of food into the intestines. This relieves nausea.

3. Reduces the risk of chronic diseases





Ginger can push pathogens out of your body and prevent sickness, thanks to its anti-inflammatory effect. It also protects your body against fractured cells.

4. Weight loss





Ginger water or smoothies that contain ginger in them are usually claimed as detox drinks which can help you lose weight. Even thou further research is required ginger can still help people lose weight. You avoid a lot of calories by drinking water with ginger instead of soft drinks or juice. Besides that, It hydrates your body.

5. Blood sugar level





Ginger can help maintain a balanced blood sugar level even for people without diabetes. You experience fewer peaks and dips in your energy.