Protein is essential for living organisms.
If you don't have enough protein, your body will tell you. Here are some indications that you don't have enough protein in your body.
You’re prone to stress fractures
Your bones need more than just a healthy dose of calcium - they also need enough protein, too.That was the conclusion from a 2018 research review from some of the world’s leading osteoporosis foundations, which found that eating a protein-rich diet can help protect your bones.
Hair, skin, and nail troubles
Thin hair, hair falling out, peeling skin and nails, and ridges in nails are some of the first signs your body may not have enough protein.