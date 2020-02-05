5 signs you’re not eating enough protein









Protein is essential for living organisms. Picture: Pexels Protein is essential for living organisms.

If you don't have enough protein, your body will tell you. Here are some indications that you don't have enough protein in your body.

Y ou’re prone to stress fractures

Your bones need more than just a healthy dose of calcium - they also need enough protein, too.That was the conclusion from a 2018 research review from some of the world’s leading osteoporosis foundations, which found that eating a protein-rich diet can help protect your bones.

Hair, skin, and nail troubles

Thin hair, hair falling out, peeling skin and nails, and ridges in nails are some of the first signs your body may not have enough protein.





Swelling





According to WebMD, one of the most common signs that you're not getting enough protein is swelling (also called edema), especially in your abdomen, legs, feet, and hands.





A possible explanation: The proteins that circulate in your blood - albumin, in particular - help keep fluid from building up in your tissues. But many things can cause edema, so be sure to check with your doctor in case it's more serious.



Muscle and joint pain

Muscle weakness, pain, or being flabby where you used to be muscular may be a sign of your muscles or joint fluid breaking down to supplement calories instead of using the protein you eat to build muscles, tissues, and cells.



