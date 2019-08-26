Chances are if you are not having a good day, you will reach out for comfort food to help boost your mood.
But health experts warn us against that as it may have the opposite effect on our mood. The quick fix such as sweets, chips or caffeine usually leaves us feeling even more sluggish and with extra unwanted kilos.
Here is a list of foods that you should eat when you are stressed.
Research suggests that folic acid deficiency can suppress the production of S-adenosylmethionine, a naturally occurring compound that helps produce serotonin and dopamine.
Oats
When you’re stressed out, the all-important, mood-regulating neurotransmitter known as serotonin takes a hit. The the vitamin B6 found in oats is important to keep your brain focused and energized.
Strawberries
High fiber foods, they’re also packed with vitamin C, an antioxidant which has been proven to help people cope with stressful situations.
Red pepper
Red peppers boast the highest amount of vitamin C in the produce aisle - just one cup has over three times the recommended daily intake of the nutrient!
Almonds
Rich in vitamins B2 and E almonds help your body to relieve stress.It’s good for the immune system and also a healthy snack when eaten in moderation.
Blueberries
Bursting with vitamins and antioxidants, our bodies benefit from blueberries when we need to repair and protect our cells from stress.
Salmon
One of the best sources of omega-3 fatty-acids. Consuming omega-3 fatty acids is associated with improved mood and cognition.
Yogurt
The bacteria in your gut might be contributing to stress. Consuming probiotics in yogurt reduced brain activity in areas that handle emotion, including stress compared to people who consumed yogurt without probiotics or no yogurt at all.