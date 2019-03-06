The pomegranate is a fruit well known for its medicinal benefits. Pexels.Com

The pomegranate is an ancient fruit used medicinally in the medical cultures of the Far East and Middle East. The fresh juice of pomegranate has been researched in recent times and found to have many beneficial health properties.

Pomegranate contains more than 100 phytochemicals.

These nutrient phytochemicals produce the medicinal benefits that pomegranate is known for.

* Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory: The polyphenols, which give pomegranate its red colour, are the main phytochemicals which make pomegranate a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. Any condition that has inflammation as its basis can be improved by consistently using fresh pomegranate juice.

* Vitamin C benefits: Fresh pomegranate juice delivers all the benefits of organic vitamin C - critical for the integrity of your blood vessels, gum health and immune function.

* Gut inflammation: Pomegranate juice has a potent anti-inflammatory effect in the gut and has been used in the management of inflammatory gut disease, such as Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and diverticular disease.

* Arthritis benefit: The flavonols in pomegranate juice and potent anti-inflammatory substances help if you are suffering from pain from osteoarthritis. Research is still under way as to whether it will benefit other forms of arthritis.

* Blood pressure: Pomegranate juice daily lowers the systolic blood pressure, as numerous studies have shown. This benefit only arises if the juice is taken twice daily, consistently.

* Cardiac protection: Pomegranate juice has been shown to give cardio-protective benefits by improving blood flow, slowing cholesterol plaque build up and preventing the blood vessels from becoming thick and stiff.

* Improving your immune function: The juice is a potent immune booster and can be used as a health tonic daily, especially just before flu season strikes.

* Cooppan (MBChB, MD) practises in Morningside, Durban, as an integrative medicine, nutritional and natural medicine GP. He can be contacted at 0313093036 or on to www.drcooppan.com