Happy Thursday my friends! We're heading closer to the weekend, and we need that weekend stamina right? Here's my Thursday morning smoothie bowl brekkie!!! A breakfast for winners! - 🥭fresh mango pulp whizzed up with coconut 🥥 milk and my protein powder (optional) 🥭layered a banana 🍌 🥭sprinkled some flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, chocolate chips and slivered almonds! 🥭And voila!!! It's ready! Let's eat! Happy Thursday guys!