DRIED banana chips are no health food. Coated in oil and sugar, they’re almost as calorific as milk chocolate and, typically, a 30g handful contains more than a third of a woman’s daily maximum saturated fat.
GOOD: With custard.
A large banana provides 10% of the recommended daily intake of magnesium, for healthy nerves and joints. Add calcium-rich skimmed milk custard for a bone-friendly dessert and one of your five-a-day.
BEST: Green.
Higher in resistant starch, which reaches the colon undigested, where it feeds good bacteria to produce short-chain fatty acids that help ward off bowel cancer. Green bananas also keep blood sugar levels steadier.
