We’ve all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But it’s still an effort to make sure that you eat something in the morning before you leave home, or even when you arrive at the office.



Meal preparation is one way to save time and make sure you build up your energy before you take on the day

These are three quick, easy and healthy smoothie recipes that can fuel you up for longer and make sure you don’t skip breakfast.

Avo, banana and turmeric lassi

Puree 1 avocado, 1 banana and 1 cup of plain yoghurt until smooth. Sprinkle with turmeric and serve. (Serves 2)





Avo and chocolate peanut butter smoothie

Puree 1 avocado with 2-3 tablespoons chocolate peanut butter and 1 cup of milk or plain yoghurt. (Serves 2)





Avo merry-berry smoothie

Puree 1 avocado with a handful of fresh or frozen berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries or black berries). Add 1 cup of yoghurt and sweeten to taste with maple syrup - depending on the tartness of the berries







