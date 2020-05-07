Healthy does not have to be boring and tasteless

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

More than ever, South Africans need to take better care of their hearts as Covid-19 may pose a higher risk for patients with heart disease and diabetes.

Pharma Dynamics’ Cooking from the Heart recipes – developed by well-known healthy food consultant, Heleen Meyer and dietitians from the Heart and Stroke Foundation – consist of more than 100 breakfasts, lunches and suppers with a healthy twist that’ll tantalise everyone’s taste buds.

Nicole Jennings, spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics, says all the recipes are easy to make, affordable and consist of essential ingredients, which ticks all the boxes while in lockdown.





“The recipes are low in salt and sugar and provide practical ‘swap-it’ tips such as replacing salt with fresh herbs and spices or lemon for flavour.





“Diabetics can choose from 25 different recipes with additional advice on how to manage their condition better through optimal nutrition."





There are also 30 recipes specifically developed for braai-lovers which include healthy, homemade meat marinades and seasonings, snacks, sides and salads, as well as vegetarian dishes.





“There’s even some dessert ideas that’ll satisfy cravings for something sweeter.





“Most of the recipes consist of traditional favourites, such as apple pie, milk tart, bobotie, chicken masala and pasta dishes, that have all been modified to be more heart-healthy. Modifications are aimed at decreasing overall calories, salt and sugar content and increasing the nutritional value of the meals. People are still encouraged to practice self-discipline in terms of portion size and to limit the intake of dessert to three times a week.”





Go to www.cookingfromtheheart.co.za to download your favourites.



