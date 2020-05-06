How the keto diet could lead to high cholesterol

A true keto diet is basically based on consumption of high amount of fat at the cost of carbohydrate and protein. The aim is to drive as much as 90 percent of calories from fat.

"It is actually a medical diet which has been used for a long time to treat epilepsy in children," informs Dr Pramod Kumar, Director and HOD, Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.



"Keto diet is a special diet which is supposed to change the metabolism in our body. It focusses our body to utilise a derivative of fat called ketones in place of carbohydrates. As body fuel," says the expert. This ketone is derived from burning of fat in liver. This in return helps in losing weight.

"Ingestion of body saturated and unsaturated fat is very high in keto diets. In a typical diet of 2 000 calorie, almost 165g of fat is indigested. A ketogenic diet is free from risks. Only short-term studies have been published and results have been mixed. No long-term follow-up is available," Dr Kumar says.

The expert underlines the negative effects of the diet on our body.