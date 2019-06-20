Sugary drinks are the culprit behind quick and often surprising winter weight gain. Picture: File

Sugary drinks are the culprit behind quick and often surprising winter weight gain. And it’s also the culprit of those painful hangovers. The tax on sugary drinks is a useful reminder of why they’re bad news for our health.

A 2015 review of carbohydrates and health from the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition showed that diets high in sugar tend to be high in calories as well, and the associated weight gain can have an impact on your heart.

If you’re a healthy weight, you might think you don’t need to worry about sugar - that’s not true.

If you have a lot of sugary foods and drinks in your diet, it could mean you’re not getting the right balance of food groups.

Certified nutrition therapist Connie Bhebhe says an average cocktail contains between 300 - 400 calories.

“The average person consumes three cocktails on a night out, add food and a greasy hangover meal, it’s easy to see how the calories and kgs add up,” says Bhebhe.

She advises you avoid dark liquors as they contain more sugar. Instead choose white rum over dark rum. Silver tequila over gold.

To decrease the sugar intake, Bhebhe says people should opt for fresh and real lime or freshly squeezed juice instead of cordial.

Always request that your cocktail be made with half the sugar of the usual. Keep it simple.

Any cocktails with names that sound like an escapade usually contain tones of sugar and should be avoided.

Bhebhe has a acronym to help with choosing a cocktail, K.I.S.S - keep it simple stupid. 1 liquid, one juice and triple sec.