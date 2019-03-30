Smoked salmon? Croissants? No?…?raw vegetables topped with a heart-shaped fried egg, accompanied by vitamin pills.

While many women dream about waking up to Tom Hiddleston, this is probably not what they have in mind.

Looking somewhat unkempt, with a beard and long greasy hair, the actor best-known for playing heartthrob Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager proffers your breakfast.

Smoked salmon? Croissants? No?…?raw vegetables topped with a heart-shaped fried egg, accompanied by vitamin pills. After all, this is not a scene from a romantic drama, it’s an advert encouraging the Chinese to buy Centrum multivitamins.

Hiddleston, 38, released it – to a disbelieving response from fans – on his official account on China’s Weibo network. The advert, filmed through the eyes of a young woman and subtitled in Mandarin, sees her wake to find Hiddleston in the kitchen making breakfast. He tells her: ‘You look great?…?I finished early so I thought I’d pop back and make you breakfast.’

Briefly breaking into Mandarin, he adds: ‘Oh, and here’s your Centrum.’ He then throws on his jacket and as the woman smooths his lapels he tells her: ‘I’ll probably be a bit busy for the next few weeks. But I’ll make it up to you soon, I promise.’

On Twitter, users called the advert creepy and bizarre. One described Hiddleston’s character as ‘100 per cent murderer?…?this man will kill again’. Another wrote: ‘It is odd. Nevertheless, I would eat brekkie with Tom any day of the week.’

