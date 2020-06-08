Take your post-workout meal to the next level

With the introduction of level 3 lockdown restrictions, South Africans are able to hit the street to get their daily dose of physical exercise.

Some prefer to jog or venture out on their bicycles, while others still favour at-home workouts – often making use of training sessions found online. One thing to keep in mind is that all forms of exercise can take a lot out of you, and your body needs to refuel after an intense sweat session.

According to Arthur Ramoroka, company nutritionist at Tiger Brands, during a workout muscles use the glycogen stores in the body to keep themselves going. Once the stored glycogen in the muscles has been depleted, proteins start to get broken down to continue fuelling the workout. He explains that it’s for this reason that the body needs to be replenished with the right nutrients post-workout.





Ramoroka says that to help replenish glycogen stores, assist with the repair of damaged muscles, and stimulate the growth of muscles, it is important to consume the right protein-rich foods after a workout. “ Consuming protein after a workout, whether it’s some peanut butter or a protein meal solution, is a great way to help your body and muscles recover . This is not only true for fitness enthusiasts working towards a goal but also for those just wanting to lead a healthy lifestyle.”





Kershnee Kallee, marketing manager at Jungle, says that providing South Africans with easy-to-make, healthy meal options has always been a priority for Jungle. “We’re committed to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle among consumers and as such need to provide them with the right meal solutions to optimise their health and provide that added boost for the day.





“Foods high-protein porridge – offer an easy post-workout meal solution that tastes great and is convenient to prepare. The protein contributes to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass, and the supply of energy to fuel your body.”



