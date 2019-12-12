London - From plant-based diets to amethyst-infused water, celebrity health fads seem to offer silver bullets to help you get into shape.
But dietitians have hit out at such fashionable trends, describing them as "laughable" and in some cases dangerous.
Experts at the British Dietetic Association (BDA) have compiled a list of the five most bizarre trends from 2019, to warn people against following them.
These include the "party girl drip" – reportedly enjoyed by Simon Cowell and Adele – which it is said fixes hangovers and burns fat.
The BDA says there is no evidence the intravenous vitamin infusions are beneficial, adding they are potentially dangerous as they come with risks of infection and blood clots.