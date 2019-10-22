However, even though people may know about the impact of food choices on our health, obesity is still on the rise in South Africa.
The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa’s chief executive, Professor Pamela Naidoo, says South Africa has one of the highest rates of overweight people and obesity in the world. Obesity is a major contributor to diabetes, which in turn is a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases.
“We have to understand the link between making poor food choices on a daily basis, being at an unhealthy weight, and the risks of disease and early death,” Naidoo said.
While obesity can show itself anywhere in the body, research shows that belly fat carries serious health risks.