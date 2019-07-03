The research shows that there definitely are proven health benefits of drinking celery juice. Picture: Pexels

Chances are that if you follow any health conscious people on a social media platform, you've seen how much of a trend celery juice is right now. Recently, medical medium Anthony William told Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian West to drink celery juice to help with her psoriasis.

William shares a lot of "incredible successful and healing stories" of people who have been drinking the juice daily.

Curious about the health benefits of celery juice? Is it really as amazing as people think?

The research shows that there definitely are proven health benefits of drinking celery juice.

Anti-inflammatory

A 2008 study published in the International Journal of Crude Drug Research says celery has powerful anti-inflammatory effects, due to the phytosterol and unidentified polar substances.

Vitamin K

Celery juice is very high in vitamin K which promotes general bone and heart health.

According to researchers from the Mid America Heart Institute at Saint Luke’s Hospital, research has shown that vitamin K is an “anticalcification, anticancer, bone-forming and insulin-sensitising molecule.”

Vitamin C

It is high in vitamin C, which is critical for your immune system. Vitamin C boosts your skin's collagen production to give you firmer, more plump skin and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.