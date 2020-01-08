With more people with diabetes and pre-diabetes looking for strategies to help control blood sugar, new study suggests that ketone monoester drinks - a new food supplement - may help to it.
"There is mounting evidence that a low carbohydrate ketogenic diet is very effective in controlling blood sugar and even reversing Type 2 diabetes," said study lead author Jonathan Little, Associate Professor at University of British Columbia in Canada.
"We wanted to know what would happen if artificial ketones were given to those with obesity and at risk for Type 2 diabetes but who haven't been dieting," Little added.
Type 2 diabetes is a disease whereby the body is unable to control the level of sugar in the blood because defects in the functioning of a hormone called insulin.
"It's a disease that's becoming alarmingly common in Canada and approaching what many would consider epidemic levels," Little said.