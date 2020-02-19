London - Struggling to sleep can be a double negative for women – as it means they also tend to eat more, warned researchers.
Having trouble dropping off and waking up during the night were linked to greater food intake and poorer diet.
Scientists who studied 495 women said those who slept badly ate more fat and sugar, leading to obesity, type two diabetes and heart disease. The findings may be a key reason for the link between bad sleep and bad health, they added.
The academics at Columbia University in New York believe poor sleep alters the way the brain receives hunger signals from the body, triggering the desire to eat or suppressing feelings of being full.