Egg lovers please take note. Researchers have warned that eating more than two eggs daily can increase the risk of death and developing cardiovascular diseases.



Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the study tracked the diets, health and lifestyle habits of nearly 30,000 adults in the US for as long as 31 years.





It was found that the cholesterol in eggs, when consumed in large quantities, is associated with ill health effects, said Katherine Tucker, Professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell in the US.





According to the US Department of Agriculture, one large egg contains nearly 200 milligrams of cholesterol, roughly the same amount as an eight-ounce steak.





Consuming more than 300 milligrams of cholesterol per day was associated with a 17 per cent higher risk of cardiovascular disease and an 18 per cent higher risk of death.



