Eat this to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease

From September 5 - 9, South Africa celebrates National Kidney Awareness Week. Experts have pointed out that a poor diet can lead to various health problems, such as cardiovascular disease, including chronic kidney disease (CKD). It’s estimated that 10% of the world's population has some degree of CKD. Lifestyle choices, especially excessive dietary salt and calorie intake, have a significant impact on most non-communicable diseases.

Story continues below Advertisement

What should you do if you are suffering from CKD? According to registered dietitian Zama Khumalo, people at any stage of CKD require specialised nutritional support to help them manage their condition optimally. She says: “It is recommended that people suffering from CKD pay attention to the protein, potassium, phosphate and sodium content of the foods they eat.”

To slow the progression of the disease, the goal is to support the kidneys by reducing toxins in the blood that can be caused by a high intake of these nutrients. It is important to note, however, that patients at various stages of CKD require an individualised approach to nutrition based on their health assessments, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution, points out Khumalo. “Generally, elements of the Mediterranean diet may be applied in people with CKD.” The focus should be on lowering phosphate intake through the avoidance of processed foods that typically contain phosphate additives. Whole foods and fibre-rich foods should be increased regardless of potassium content unless the patient is hypokalemic, which means that potassium levels in the blood are higher than normal.

Story continues below Advertisement

“In this instance, limit the intake of very high potassium foods. You can achieve naturally low sodium levels by becoming salt aware and eating fewer processed foods. Aim to consume the appropriate amount and types of protein. Too much protein can cause further kidney damage, but not enough protein can cause muscle loss and malnutrition,“ says Khumalo. Those who undergo dialysis might require more protein in their diets. Instead of highly processed meat products, better sources of protein include beans, lentils, soya, eggs, chicken, lean meat, and dairy. However, your dietitian will advise you on the proper serving sizes. Based on your nutritional assessment and any treatments you are receiving, your dietitian will determine your nutritional needs. Picture: Kamran Aydinov/freepik It is recommended that people with CKD have a dietitian on their health team to help them manage their disease and prevent malnutrition, which is associated with progressive kidney disease.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dietitians assist by conducting comprehensive nutritional assessments, evaluating appetite and dietary intake, and assessing blood results as the only health professionals specifically trained in nutrition. Based on your nutritional assessment and any treatments you are receiving, your dietitian will determine your nutritional needs. “We recommend nutritional supplements to help you meet your protein and energy needs, preventing or treating malnutrition. In a nutshell, your dietitian collaborates with your medical team to enhance your quality of life, provide your kidneys with the best support possible, and stop the progression of CKD,” Khumalo said.

Story continues below Advertisement