Ellen DeGeneres suffering from ’excruciating back pain’ after contracting coronavirus

Ellen DeGeneres is suffering from "excruciating back pain" after contracting coronavirus. The 62-year-old talk show host last week said she had tested positive for Covid-19. And in an update to her fans, she said while she was feeling "really good", she didn't realise one of the symptoms was back pain. In a video posted to Instagram, she said: “Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there, I appreciate it very much. I’m feeling 100%, I feel really good. “One thing that they don’t tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain.

“Didn’t know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people — back pain. Who knew? How come?”

DeGeneres insisted she felt "fine" and contacted everyone she had met days before she tested positive to make sure they self-isolatedo.

Writing on Twitter last week, she said: “Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.

“Love, Ellen.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year the comedian talk show was hit by allegations of a “toxic” work environment earlier this year.

She told viewers in September she would "take responsibility" for the allegations, after several executives – who have since left the programme – were accused of toxic behaviour.

She said: "All right, let's get to it. As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show. And then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.

"I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and I realise that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility at what happens at my show. This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I am Ellen DeGeneres. We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today, we are starting a new chapter.”