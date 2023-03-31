Endometriosis: Understanding the condition that affects millions of women

Endometriosis is a common condition in women where the tissue that normally lines the uterus (endometrium) grows outside of the uterus, affecting the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and lining of the pelvis. This condition affects about 1 in 10 women of reproductive age, with an estimated 200 million women worldwide living with endometriosis. On average, it takes about 7 – 10 years for a woman to receive a diagnosis of endometriosis.

What are the symptoms of endometriosis? Some common symptoms of endometriosis are painful menstrual cramps that can last for days, chronic pelvic pain, pain during sex, bowel and bladder problems (including constipation, diarrhoea, and painful bowel movements), and infertility. The intensity of these symptoms varies from woman to woman and can be unpredictable, causing distress and affecting the quality of life. Adopting healthy lifestyle habits can help manage the symptoms and improve the quality of life for women living with endometriosis. Picture: Monika Kozub /Unsplash How is endometriosis diagnosed?

The diagnosis of endometriosis involves a careful evaluation of symptoms and physical examination. Sometimes imaging tests like ultrasound, CT scan, or MRI are used to evaluate the location and size of endometrial tissue. Laparoscopy, a surgical procedure for the visual examination of the abdominal organs, is the most definitive way of diagnosing endometriosis. What causes endometriosis? Although the exact cause is unknown, there are several theories. One theory suggests that during menstruation, the menstrual blood containing endometrial cells washes back through the fallopian tubes into the pelvis, thus spreading the cells where they don’t belong.

Another theory suggests that the condition is genetic, as it tends to run in families. Endometriosis can also be linked to immune system dysfunction, environmental factors, and certain medical conditions. Treatment options for endometriosis Treatment for endometriosis varies depending on the severity of the condition and the woman's symptoms. Pain management is a critical part of treatment, as chronic pain can be debilitating.

Over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen can be effective. For more severe pain, stronger prescription medications are used. Hormonal therapies such as birth control pills, IUDs, or injections can help to regulate the menstrual cycle and may shrink the endometrial tissue. Surgery is another treatment for endometriosis, especially if the condition causes infertility or if hormone therapy doesn’t work. Laparoscopic surgery can remove endometrial tissue, scar tissue, and adhesions. In more severe cases, a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) may be necessary. Lifestyle changes that can help manage endometriosis:

Adopting healthy lifestyle habits can help manage the symptoms and improve the quality of life for women with endometriosis. Some helpful tips include: Regular exercise can help reduce inflammation, alleviating pain. A well-balanced and nutritious diet can help regulate hormones.

Managing stress through meditation or other relaxation techniques can improve overall health. Drinking plenty of water to help flush toxins from the body. Getting enough restful sleep to help restore the body.