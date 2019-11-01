South Africans woke up to the sad news of the passing of the veteran radio personality Xolani Gwala, 44, who died after a lengthy battle with cancer.
In September 2017, Gwala spoke about being diagnosed with colon cancer during an interview on 702.
At the time, he disclosed that the cancer "quite advanced".
After being off air for a few months, the popular personality managed to combat the disease, returning to the airwaves in August of 2018, and during an on-air interview with Azania Mosaka, said he was doing "very, very good."
According to World Cancer Research Fund, there were an estimated 18 million cancer cases around the world in 2018. Of these 9.5 million cases were in men and 8.5 million in women. The most common cancers globally are listed in the table below.